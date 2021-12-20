KP team wins Inter-Provincial Boys Volleyball Championship in AJK

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa volleyball team clinched the trophy of the Inter-Provincial Boys U17 Volleyball Championship organized by Pakistan sports board in Azad Jammu and Kashmir while KP Women U16 team got third position and was awarded bronze medal.

Soon after team arrival, DG Sports Khalid Khan, Director Female Sports Rashida Ghaznavi, Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities Murad Ali, Director Sports Merged Area Pir Abdullah Shah, District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah, Coaches Wasif Ullah, Secretary KP Volleyball Association.

According to details, male and female players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa performed brilliantly in the Junior Inter-Provincial Volleyball Tournament organized in Azad Jammu and Kashmir under the auspices of Pakistan Sports Board.

Teams from all four provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and Islamabad, took part in the event. In the women's event, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the bronze medal by defeating Sindh team by three wickets.

The manager was Mohammad Imran. Upon arrival in Peshawar, the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Team were given a warm welcome and the players were garlanded.

DG Sports KP on this occasion in his brief chat said that players would also be awarded cash prizes so that they could continue their performance at national as well as at international level.