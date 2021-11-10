KP Tennis Association launches training camp at Peshawar Sports Complex

Training camp organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association has started in Peshawar Sports Complex with Senior Vice President Prof. Dr. Farhat Abbas inaugurated here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Training camp organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association has started in Peshawar sports Complex with Senior Vice President Prof. Dr. Farhat Abbas inaugurated here on Wednesday.

Secretary General Umar Ayaz Khalil, Tennis Coaches and other personalities were also present. The purpose of the 10-day camp is to prepare players for the four national competitions to be held in Lahore and Islamabad.

"We have no shortage of talent and the association is working hard to provide opportunities to the upcoming young players," Dr.

Farhat Abbas said. He said to encourage the players the association decided to have a 10-day camp," he said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players have top positions in the junior rankings, Dr. Farhat Abbas said. "We also have good players in the seniors who are included in the top ten rankings and in the coming time we will have more good players who are not only excel at national but also international levels.