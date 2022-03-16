UrduPoint.com

KP Tennis Open Enters Into Q-final Stage, Top Seed Shoaib Eases To Q-finals

International and junior Davis Cupper Saqib Umar, Ijaz Khan, top national ranking Barkat Ullah, Afghanistan No.1 Asadullah, Yousaf, Abbas Khalil and international Shoaib Khan took berth into the quarter-finals of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Tennis Championship being played here at Synthetic Courts of the Qayyum Sports Complex on Wednesday

With these matches the pre-quarter-final matches have been completed. Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association Umar Ayaz, coaches Roman Gul, Nouman Khan, Zakir Ullah, Shah Hussain and Israr Gul were also present.

Abbas Khan defeated Hamza 6-2 and 6-2 in the Men's singles pre-quarter match. In the second match Muhammad Shoaib, national ranking player and top seed of the tournament, defeated Haseeb Khan 6-3 6-0.

In the fourth match, Ijaz Ahmed of Police defeated Adil Khan by 6-3, 6-3.

In the fifth match, Yousuf Khalil defeated Shakir Ullah by 6-2 and 6-2. International Saqib Umar defeated Uzair Khan 6-3 and 6-3 and qualified for the quarter-finals.

In the U18 category, international Kashan Umar defeated Hazrat Ali 6-1, 6-2, Abdullah defeated Haroon 6-1, 6-1, Taimur Khan defeated Jalal 6-1 and 6-2. International and Junior Davis Cupper promising Hamid Israr defeated Shayan Afridi 6-2, and 6-2, Shah Sawar defeated Ihsan Ullah 6-2, 6-3, Uzair Khan defeated Arsalan 6-1, 6-0 to qualify for the next round.

Similarly, in the U12 category, Ehsan Ullah defeated Safi Ullah 6-3, and 6-2, Shayan Afridi defeated Tariq Mahmood 6-1, 6-2. Ahmad Khan defeated Junaid Khan by 4-6, 6-4 and 7-5 and Zohaib Amjad overpowered Hammad Shah 6-2 and 6-3 and qualified for the quarter-finals.

>