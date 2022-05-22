KP to conduct trials for National Handball team on May 23

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :A selection of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team for the forthcoming National Handball Championship will be organized at the Directorate of sports University of Peshawar on May 23.

President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Handball Association Bahre Karam expressed these views while talking to journalists here on Sunday.

He said the players from all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be participated in the trials.

Forthcoming National Handball Championship would be started from June 4 to 9 at Abbottabad.

He said Secretary KP Handball Association Dr. Noorzada Khan, Dr. Farooq Hussain, Senior Vice President of the Provincial Handball Association, Prof. Samiullah Marwat, Director Sports Higher education Department KP Arshad Hussain and Assistant Prof. Safdar Khan will be members of the selection committee.