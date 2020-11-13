KP to have 150 sports facilities under PM 1000 Playground Project

Director Prime Minister 1000 Ground Project Murad Ali Mohmand Friday said that the Rs 1178.97 would incur on establishing various sports facilities out of which 150 would be ready by June 2021

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Director Prime Minister 1000 Ground Project Murad Ali Mohmand Friday said that the Rs 1178.97 would incur on establishing various sports facilities out of which 150 would be ready by June 2021.

Talking to APP, Murad Ali Mohammad said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to promote sports activities among youth, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has set the target of establishing as many as 204 sports facility centres in 170 Union Councils across province including merged tribal districts.

He said the five-year Prime Minister 1000 Grounds Projects would cost Rs 5500 million that would include newly introduced climbing wall for kids, cricket academies, badminton hall, Synthetic Tennis Courts, Synthetic Walking Track, Basketball Courts, Volleyball Courts, Martial Arts Arena is to promote sports culture and to increase the talent.

To promote healthy activities among youth the Cricket Ground, Cricket Pitches, leveling and dressing of grounds, football playing ground, polo ground and playgrounds, squash courts, volleyball Indoor Gymnasium, Gymnasium Hall, Table Tennis and Gym Hall, Multi-Purposes Hall are being constructed.

He disclosed that last year the number of approved schemes were 96 and this year a total of 108 projects have been approved in all 35 districts including merged tribal areas at Tehsil and Union Council levels while so far 35 Open Air Gym has been installed all across the province.

He said all the Open-Air-Gym Machines are in warranty for five years as far as maintenance of these installed machines are concerned.

The official informed that according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, the 1,000 sports facilities project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be completed by 2024 at a cost of Rs 5.5 billion.

For the first time, he said, the facilities are being provided for 17 different popular games in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while 35 Open-Air-Gyms have been set up in different districts.

Under this project, a climbing wall facility will be introduced for the first time that would be beneficial in promotion of this game in the province.

PM 1000 Ground facilities are being provided in all the districts including merged tribal areas at Tehsil and Union Council levels, he added.

Murda said by June next year, 150 different sports will be completed, including grounds, playing courts and 17 different sports facilities.

He disclosed that the project included 12 sports facilities in Abbottabad, 16 in Bannu, 07 in Buner, 06 in Charsadda, 09 in Lower Chitral, 12 in Upper Chitral, 13 in Dera Ismail Khan, 12 in Lower Dir, 07 Haripur, 11 in Khyber district , 05 in Kohat, 12 in Lakki Marwat, 05 in Malakand, 02 in Mansehra, 16 in Mardan, 04 in Mohmand district, 10 in Nowshera, 01 in South Waziristan, 09 in Swabi, 15 in Swat, 08 in Tank and 22 in Peshawar.

In Abbottabad Climbing wall at Kunj Ground, cricket ground in Barahotar UC Namli Maira, Open Air Gym and Playground at Banda Singllain Abbottabad, Renovation/repairing of Karate hall, Basketball, squash courts at City Sports Complex would be provided.

Similarly, in Bannu Badminton Hall at Bannu Town, Climbing Wall, Cricket academy at Post Graduate College Bannu and Open Air Gym would be constructed while district Buner would have four new facilities including volleyball, basketball, badminton courts and cricket pitches at GGDC Gagar.

Badminton Hall in GPS Malakpur Buner, Cricket Academy on detach property at GHSS Gadezaui Pir Baba and similar facilities in Kolyari, Sora, Ambela, Chinar in Buner would be constructed.

He said steps have been taken to have all playing projects to be completed by June 2021 in Charsadda, Chitral Lower, Chitral Upper, Dera Ismail Khan, Dir Lower, Haripur, Khyber, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Lakki Marwat, Mansehra, Mardan, Mohmand, Nowshera, Peshawar, South Waziristan, Swabi, Swat, and Tank.

He said 35 schemes of the Open-Air-Gym have been installed in different areas of Nowshera, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Kohat, Tank, Swat and Abbottabad with a five-year warranty and 65 other would be installed as promised by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the general public.