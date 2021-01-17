KP to hold 58th National Badminton Championships-2021 in Feb

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Badminton Federation has announced that the 58th National Badminton Championship would be organized at state-of-the-art Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex, Charsadda from February 2 to 7, 2021, District Sports Officer Peshawar and Charsadda Tehseen Ullah Khan told APP here on Sunday.

Tehseen Ullah, who also represented Pakistan in the two South Games in Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Badminton, said that all arrangements have already been kicked off for the smooth conduct of the National Ranking Championship, out of which the national team would be announced for the international outings.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association would be the host of these National Badminton Championships with the collaboration of Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and District Administrations of Charsadda and Peshawar.

He said the Championship is carrying the following events as under: - Team Event (Men), Team Event (Women), Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles.

He said the entries would be considered for main draws as follow: Men's Singles (32) Men's Singles Qualifier (16) Women's Singles (24) Men's Doubles (24) Women's Doubles (16)Mixed Doubles (16).