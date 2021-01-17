UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP To Hold 58th National Badminton Championships-2021 In Feb

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 01:30 PM

KP to hold 58th National Badminton Championships-2021 in Feb

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Badminton Federation has announced that the 58th National Badminton Championship would be organized at state-of-the-art Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex, Charsadda from February 2 to 7, 2021, District Sports Officer Peshawar and Charsadda Tehseen Ullah Khan told APP here on Sunday.

Tehseen Ullah, who also represented Pakistan in the two South Games in Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Badminton, said that all arrangements have already been kicked off for the smooth conduct of the National Ranking Championship, out of which the national team would be announced for the international outings.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association would be the host of these National Badminton Championships with the collaboration of Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and District Administrations of Charsadda and Peshawar.

He said the Championship is carrying the following events as under: - Team Event (Men), Team Event (Women), Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles.

He said the entries would be considered for main draws as follow: Men's Singles (32) Men's Singles Qualifier (16) Women's Singles (24) Men's Doubles (24) Women's Doubles (16)Mixed Doubles (16).

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Sri Lanka Badminton Charsadda February Women Sunday Event All From

Recent Stories

China reports 109 new COVID-19 cases

35 minutes ago

Death toll from Indonesia earthquake rises to 56

2 hours ago

Over 61,000 new coronavirus cases in Brazil

2 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 93.86 million

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s vaccine strategy protects ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 17, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.