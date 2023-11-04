KP to Re-conduct MD CAT on November 26, Stringent Measures to be taken

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to re-conduct the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) on November 26, 2023, following allegations of extensive cheating in the previous exams.

A meeting chaired by caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Saturday reviewed the preparations for conducting the MD CAT under the management of Khyber Medical University.

The meeting decided to make strict arrangements to ensure the fairness and transparency of the test. A committee under the Chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Interior will be set up to implement the action plan and decide the details.

Specific responsibilities will be assigned to the police, district administration, intelligence agencies, and related departments for conducting the MD CAT.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for the clean and transparent conduct of the test. He added that the provincial government will provide all the necessary resources on a priority basis for this purpose.

A total of 46,220 registered candidates will participate in the MD CAT, which will be held in seven districts of the province: Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Dir Lower, Swat, and Abbottabad. 219 candidates involved in cheating during the last test have been blacklisted.