KP 'Traditional Games' Begins In Kohistan District Amidst Great Fun, Joy

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 25, 2022 | 07:23 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 'Traditional Games' has kicked off in Kohistan district

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 'Traditional Games' has kicked off in Kohistan district.

Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Lower Shakeel Ahmed was the chief guest. Deputy Director Sports Operations Jamshed Baloch, ADE Kohistan Lower Muhammad Saleem, Assistant Commissioner Pattan Muhammad Saqib, Tehsil Chairman Pattan Maulana Rehmatullah, ADO Sports Aurangzeb, Village Chairman Maulana Ahmad Ali, Additional AC Pattan Iqbal Hussain and other personalities were also present.

The games include various sports and fun activities such as volleyball, musical chair, tug-of-war, sack race, guli danda, pitho gol garam and bilori wherein more than 100 players are taking part.

According to the results of volleyball competitions Kolai Palace team defeated Lower Kohistan team in the opening match by 3-1, the score was 25-22, 23-25, 29-27 and 25-21.

In the Musical chair Kohistan Lower Sohail got the trophy, while Wasim Akram of Kolai Palace was the runner up.

Salman of Kohistan Lower won the sack race while Baz Muhammad was runner up. The team of Kohistan Upper won the trophy. The team of Kolai Palace was the winner in the competitions of Pitho Gol Garam, while the team of Kohistan Upper was the runner-up.

Cash prizes and trophies will be distributed among the winners and runners-up players and other position holders.

Jamshed Baloch told APP that after holding traditional games in different regions, the final round between the winners of various events would be held in Peshawar where the players would be awarded more prizes for participating in the traditional games.

He said that the aim and objective of the traditional games was to keep them alive in the province, and hopefully such would further promote traditional games in those areas.

