UrduPoint.com

KP Traditional Games Competitions Ended In Battagram District

Muhammad Rameez Published June 23, 2022 | 05:40 PM

KP Traditional Games competitions ended in Battagram district

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Traditional sports competitions organized by Directorate General Sports in Battagram District concluded with great enthusiasm and joyful moments.

Assistant Commissioner Alai Dawood Saleem distributed prizes among the players. District Sports Officer Turgar Muhammad Akram, Administrative Officer Muhammad Irshad and District Sports Turgar Hilal Shah were also present.

In the Makha event, Torgarh claimed the trophy while Battagram won the second position. In tug-of-war Battagram came first, Torghar came second, Torkhar came first in Sakha, Battagram came second, Alai came first in volleyball, Battagram came second, Alai came first in Kabaddi, Battagram came second, Alai came first in Gali Danda, Battagram was second, Rashid, Abu Bakr and Hamza were first in Bilori, Hamas, Hussain and Zarar were second, Hamid Israr was first and Abdul Aziz was second in Chorlanda.

Zainab came first, Iqra came first in Qarpeshk, Larib came second, Manahel came first in Ango Bingo, Sara came second, Halima came first in Ringo, Alishba came second, Areeba came first in Chup Ky Anna and Sania came second.

Related Topics

Sports Kabaddi Rashid Event

Recent Stories

Tax will be further increased on rich people: Mift ..

Tax will be further increased on rich people: Miftah Ismail

12 minutes ago
 PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

34 minutes ago
 Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan ..

Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan at gunpoint

1 hour ago
 Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination a ..

Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination as new cases continue to rise i ..

2 hours ago
 Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

3 hours ago
 Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakist ..

Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakistan after 3 months

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.