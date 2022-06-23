KP Traditional Games competitions ended in Battagram district

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Traditional sports competitions organized by Directorate General Sports in Battagram District concluded with great enthusiasm and joyful moments.

Assistant Commissioner Alai Dawood Saleem distributed prizes among the players. District Sports Officer Turgar Muhammad Akram, Administrative Officer Muhammad Irshad and District Sports Turgar Hilal Shah were also present.

In the Makha event, Torgarh claimed the trophy while Battagram won the second position. In tug-of-war Battagram came first, Torghar came second, Torkhar came first in Sakha, Battagram came second, Alai came first in volleyball, Battagram came second, Alai came first in Kabaddi, Battagram came second, Alai came first in Gali Danda, Battagram was second, Rashid, Abu Bakr and Hamza were first in Bilori, Hamas, Hussain and Zarar were second, Hamid Israr was first and Abdul Aziz was second in Chorlanda.

Zainab came first, Iqra came first in Qarpeshk, Larib came second, Manahel came first in Ango Bingo, Sara came second, Halima came first in Ringo, Alishba came second, Areeba came first in Chup Ky Anna and Sania came second.