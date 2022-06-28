UrduPoint.com

KP Traditional Games, Competitions In Mansehra District

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 28, 2022 | 05:40 PM

KP Traditional Games, competitions in Mansehra District

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Traditional Games in a picturesque Mansehra sports Complex got underway under the aegis of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with more than 35 players taking part.

Deputy Commissioner Bahadur Khan Tanoli was the chief guest on this occasion who distributed prizes among the players along with 'Admin Officer Irshad Khan, District Sports Officer Ghulam Mustafa and other important personalities were present.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa traditional games continued while competitions ended in Mansehra district, four games were held in Mansehra which included stone lifting competitions, Gatka, Kabaddi,Tug-of-War competitions and stone lifting competitions in four categories.

According to the results of the competitions, Muhammad Ilyas won the first position while Kamran won the second position, followed by Zain and Sameer in 115kg weight category.

In 115kg weight Junior, Kashif won gold while Mussaddiq won silver medal.

In 140kg, Adeel Iqbal bagged the first position while Mohammad Siraj bagged the second position.

The match was drawn between Mansehra Tiger and Mansehra Star in which Mansehra Tiger emerged victorious.

After holding the traditional games in different regions, the final round between the winners of these events will be held in Peshawar where the players will be awarded more prizes.

It is hoped that such initiatives would further promote traditional games in these areas.

