KP Traditional Games Dates In Swabi, Mardan Announced

Published May 27, 2022

KP Traditional Games dates in Swabi, Mardan announced

In connection with the ongoing Traditional Games-2022 organized by the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it has been decided to hold Traditional Games at Swabi from May 29-31and in Mardan from June 2-3

In connection with the ongoing Traditional Games-2022 organized by the Directorate General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it has been decided to hold Traditional Games at Swabi from May 29-31and in Mardan from June 2-3.

The Deputy Director Operation Jamshed Baloch said while talking to media men here on Friday.

He said Director Operation Aziz Ullah Jan has given approval in this regard about the schedule of the Traditional Games after consulting it with Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan and Secretary Sports Abid Majeed.

Jamshed Baloch said that in the first phase competitions were held in Bannu region and now events are being held in Swabi and Mardan on different dates.

He said Regional Sports Officer Swabi Muhammad Tariq have made equate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Traditional Games in Swabi district wherein large number of players have registered their Names in the Traditional Makha (Arrow and Bow) Game.

Deputy Director Operation Jamshed Baloch said that steps have been taken to hold Traditional Sports in all districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, followed by the final phase to be organized in Peshawar wherein all the players associated with different Traditional Games being played in KP, would participate.

He said the aim and objective of holding the Traditional Games would help keep alive and further promote these games. When contacted RSO Swabi Muhammad Tariq said as per the directive of DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan the District Sports Office Swabi will hold Traditional Games including Bulk Race, Kabaddi and Kodda.

The Bulk Race will be held at Marghuz on Sunday at 5.00 p.m while Kabaddi will be played at Tehsil Playground Chotta Lahore on Monday at 5.00 pm. The Kodda will be held at Meneri village on Tuesday at 5:00 pm.

