KP Traditional Games ends in Dir Upper

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traditional Games concluded at Dir Upper with players enjoying their victories by dancing on drum beats and Surna (pipe) tunes

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traditional Games concluded at Dir Upper with players enjoying their victories by dancing on drum beats and Surna (pipe) tunes.

District Sports Officer Dir Lower Ibrar Ahmad, Regional Sports Officer Malakand Kashif Farhan, AD Zakir Ullah, and Irshad Khan distributed trophies, certificates and cash prizes among the winning players.

Ibrar Ahmad thanked Director General Sports Khalid Khan for enabling Dir Lower and Dir Upper districts to arrange these sports activities, which were attended by a large number of players from across the province.

He said, like other districts of the Malakand Region, Dir Upper and Dir Lower hosted the Traditional Games in a colourful way wherein a good number of players eagerly participated.

He said the districts were full of talented players and such sports activities would make more youngsters come forward and play their role at the national and international levels.

It may be added here that the floodlight facilities developed by former District Sports Officer Mukhtiar Hussain at the main Dir Sports Complex, added more colours to the Traditional Games, as many competitions including tug-of-war, balori, chandru, mirgati, musical chair, volleyball, and sake race were held under these lights.

Earlier, Zohaib Club stood first in volleyball while Sarbad Club was the runner up. Similarly, the tug-of-war title was grabbed by Jame Club, while Tagz Club won the first place, and Irfan got second position in Sake race.

Moreover, Sudis got first, Yasir Ali second, and Tala third position in Goli Danda. Sahil, Nawaz Ahmed, and Fahad got first, and Zia-ul-Haq, Uzifa, and Muaz got second position in Balori race.

In musical chair contest, Al-Haq won first, Abu Bakr second, and Iftikhar third position while Hijab clinched the title in girl's musical chair, Horiya stood second, and Sonila got third position. In Chandru, Anuba got first, Hijab second, and Aruba third position.

