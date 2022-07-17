KP Traditional Games, Kabaddi, Makha competitions held in Buner

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Makha and Kabaddi competitions part of the Traditional Games organized under the aegis of Directorate General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa played at Sports Complex, District Buner.

Players of the Buner District enthusiastically participated in both Traditional Games Makha and Kabaddi, wherein, a good number of spectators turned up and witnessed the thrill-packed events with their shouting and cheering. Some of them also supported their respective teams from various villages playing in the Kabaddi and Makha events part of the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traditional Games being continued in different districts.

Regional Sports Officer Malakand Division Kashif Farhan was the chief guest on the occasion of the closing ceremony. Assistant Director Zakirullah Khan, District Sports Officer Buner Shakeel Ahmed, District Sports Officer Dir Lower Ibrar Khan, Assistant Directors Hamid Ali, Ashfaq Ahmed and Admin Officer Irshad Khan were also present on the occasion.

Under the auspices of the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, traditional games were held in the Malakand region wherein districts related to Malakand Region actively participated in different Traditional Games including Makha and Kabaddi.

Gerari village defeated Bazargai team in the Makha final while Agarai club won the first position and Sora club won the second position in Kabaddi. In relation to traditional games of Malakand region, there will be volleyball, balori, sakhi, tug-of-war and street stick competitions along with Makha and Kabaddi will be held in Shangla on July 18, 2022. Kankash, Badi and DIK events will be held on July 21st in Chitral Lower, while Football, Volleyball, Tug of war, Budi and DIK will be held alongside and on July 23rd, Football, Volleyball, Tug of war will be held in Chitral Upper. The Buddy and DIK competitions were held in both Upper and Lower Chitral wherein players from all Malakand Region would participate.

The final phase of the Traditional Games would be organized in Peshawar, following opening and closing ceremonies and all the position holders' players of all those Games part of the Traditional Games in all districts would compete, Director Operation Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aziz Ullah Jan said.