KP TT, boxing winning teams warmly welcomed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis and Boxing teams have warmly welcomed soon after returned to Peshawar from Karachi by winning giving brilliant performance in recently concluded Inter-Provincial U16 and U17 Table Tennis and Boxing competitions of boys and girls teams.

Director General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan was the chief guest on the occasion while he was accompanied by Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Sports Facilities Murad Ali Mohmand, Director Sports Rashida Ghaznavi, Deputy Director Azizullah Khan, Director Finance Tariq Khan Director Development Saleem Raza, Admin Officer Jaffer Shah were also present.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan also praised the players of both the Table Tennis Boys and Girls and boxing boy's teams for giving their stunning performance during the Inter-Provincial Table Tennis and Boxing Championships.

He also congratulated on the victory and assured full support from Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan. He said a cash prize would also be announced according to the prescribed rules and regulations in order to encourage them so that they should continue their hard work in future as well.