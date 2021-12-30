UrduPoint.com

KP TT, Boxing Winning Teams Warmly Welcomed In Peshawar

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 30, 2021 | 07:44 PM

KP TT, boxing winning teams warmly welcomed in Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis and Boxing teams have warmly welcomed soon after returned to Peshawar from Karachi by winning giving brilliant performance in recently concluded Inter-Provincial U16 and U17 Table Tennis and Boxing competitions of boys and girls teams

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis and Boxing teams have warmly welcomed soon after returned to Peshawar from Karachi by winning giving brilliant performance in recently concluded Inter-Provincial U16 and U17 Table Tennis and Boxing competitions of boys and girls teams.

Director General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan was the chief guest on the occasion while he was accompanied by Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Sports Facilities Murad Ali Mohmand, Director Sports Rashida Ghaznavi, Deputy Director Azizullah Khan, Director Finance Tariq Khan Director Development Saleem Raza, Admin Officer Jaffer Shah were also present.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan also praised the players of both the Table Tennis Boys and Girls and boxing boy's teams for giving their stunning performance during the Inter-Provincial Table Tennis and Boxing Championships.

He also congratulated on the victory and assured full support from Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan. He said a cash prize would also be announced according to the prescribed rules and regulations in order to encourage them so that they should continue their hard work in future as well.

Related Topics

Karachi Tennis Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports From Boxing

Recent Stories

Britons With EU Residency Will Be Unable to Enter ..

Britons With EU Residency Will Be Unable to Enter France by Road

3 minutes ago
 Thousands brave Sudan lockdown to keep up anti-cou ..

Thousands brave Sudan lockdown to keep up anti-coup protests

3 minutes ago
 EPA inspects steel mills, stone grinding units in ..

EPA inspects steel mills, stone grinding units in Mohmand

3 minutes ago
 NOC approved for 64 private schools:

NOC approved for 64 private schools:

3 minutes ago
 Saudi ambassador calls on foreign secretary

Saudi ambassador calls on foreign secretary

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange gain 156 points to close a ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange gain 156 points to close at 44,416 points 30 Dec 2021

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.