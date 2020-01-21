KP U-21 Games trophy, logo ceremony held in Mardan

The trophy and logo of KP Under-21 Games under the aegis KP Directorate of Sports unveiled here at Mardan Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The trophy and logo of KP Under-21 Games under the aegis KP Directorate of Sports unveiled here at Mardan Sports Complex.

Additional Commissioner Mardan Abdul Kabir Khan formally unveiled the trophy and logo. Zakirullah Khan, Regional Sports Officer Mardan Mir Bashar, DSO Kashif Farhan, Regional Sports Officer Kohat Hazratullah Khattak, DSO Mukhtar Hussain, DSO Nowshera Jamshed Baloch, Chief Coach Shafqatullah, coordinator Yusuf Khan and other personalities were also present.

AC Abdul Kabir Khan while addressing the gathering said that the govt was very keen for the development of sports activities in all 32 districts and that was why it launched KP Under-21 Games first at Tehsil level, followed by District and Regional levels by involving 22907 players in 27 female and 32 male games.

He said, steps have been taken for upgrading the facilities at Mardan Sports Complex and soon players would be facilitated with modern day indoor gymnasium and other facilities needed by the players from this district.

"We will leave no stone unturned in this regard and we will have full cooperation with the Directorate of Sports in this connection," AC Mardanb Kabir Khan said. He said the players are very enthusiasts about the Games and hopefully good talent would come up at national and international levels.

He said that they were preparing well for these games and will try to get the general trophy into Mardan. There was no shortage of talent in Mardan's players, he said, adding, "If the best facilities are provided, these players will highlight the name of the country and nation, not only nationally but also at international level by winning more laurels.