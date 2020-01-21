UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP U-21 Games Trophy, Logo Ceremony Held In Mardan

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 08:18 PM

KP U-21 Games trophy, logo ceremony held in Mardan

The trophy and logo of KP Under-21 Games under the aegis KP Directorate of Sports unveiled here at Mardan Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The trophy and logo of KP Under-21 Games under the aegis KP Directorate of Sports unveiled here at Mardan Sports Complex.

Additional Commissioner Mardan Abdul Kabir Khan formally unveiled the trophy and logo. Zakirullah Khan, Regional Sports Officer Mardan Mir Bashar, DSO Kashif Farhan, Regional Sports Officer Kohat Hazratullah Khattak, DSO Mukhtar Hussain, DSO Nowshera Jamshed Baloch, Chief Coach Shafqatullah, coordinator Yusuf Khan and other personalities were also present.

AC Abdul Kabir Khan while addressing the gathering said that the govt was very keen for the development of sports activities in all 32 districts and that was why it launched KP Under-21 Games first at Tehsil level, followed by District and Regional levels by involving 22907 players in 27 female and 32 male games.

He said, steps have been taken for upgrading the facilities at Mardan Sports Complex and soon players would be facilitated with modern day indoor gymnasium and other facilities needed by the players from this district.

"We will leave no stone unturned in this regard and we will have full cooperation with the Directorate of Sports in this connection," AC Mardanb Kabir Khan said. He said the players are very enthusiasts about the Games and hopefully good talent would come up at national and international levels.

He said that they were preparing well for these games and will try to get the general trophy into Mardan. There was no shortage of talent in Mardan's players, he said, adding, "If the best facilities are provided, these players will highlight the name of the country and nation, not only nationally but also at international level by winning more laurels.

Related Topics

Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Male Kohat Mardan Nowshera Jamshed Kabir Khan Turkish Lira All From Government Best Coach

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Ba ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistan exporting pink salt to India at Rs 7.04 p ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Emirates Inte ..

49 minutes ago

Opposition's wish for PTI-PML-Q rift not to become ..

1 minute ago

KP Food Authority registers 2138 tandoors, seals 3 ..

1 minute ago

Senate Special Committee on Child Protection to vi ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.