KP U-21 Games Trophy, Logo Unveiling Ceremony Held In Kohat

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat Matiullah Khan Wednesday unveiled the trophy and official logo of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Games in a colourful ceremony held at Kohat Auditorium Hall, Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Besides Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan, District Officer Kohat Hazratullah Khattak, DSO Hangu Muhammad Naveed, DSO Karak Ismail Khan, Chairman Logos Committee AD Sports Zakir Allah Khan, DSO Nowshera Jamshed Baloch, Chief Coach Shafqatullah, Coordinator Yousaf Khan, players and a large number of spectators were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Matiullah Khan said that he himself has been a national level player and he was well aware of the issues of the players and taking certain steps to facilitate the players.

He will try to provide them with the best facilities during and after the games. Kohat will leave no stone unturned in the promotion and development of sports and in this regard. "We will have great cooperation with the Directorate of Sports," DC assured.

Talking to media, the players said that they were making great preparations for the Games and will try to get the General Trophy this time for Kohat. He said that there was no shortage of talent in Kohat and had registered good result in the past.

It is important to provide them with opportunities and excellent facilities, so these players will highlight the name of the nation and nation not only nationally but also internationally.

The logo and a glittering trophy of the KP U-21 Games2020 carrying a record 22907 male and female players in 27 female and 32 male Games. A total of 1200 female and male players from recently merged tribal districts were also there.

The pool of the U-21 Games have been widening up to all 104 Tehsils of 32 districts across KP including 25 Tehsils and 7 Districts of the merger tribal areas and age limit has been changed to U-21 instead of 23. The cash prizes have been doubles from that was in last year, he said, adding, the gold medal winner of each discipline would be awarded Rs. 200,000, silver medalist would get Rs. 100,000 and third position will be awarded Rs. 50,000 instead of 50,000, 30,000 and 20,000 was last year. The Games will be starting from January 12 in three different phases – Tehsil, District and Regional levels before ending of the 1600 kilometers journey of trophy and logo in all Regional Headquarters Dera Ismail Khan, Hazara, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Swat, Khyber District, North Waziristan Agency.

