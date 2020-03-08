KP U21 Games to be starts on Monday: Ajmal Wazir

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Games would be inaugurated on Monday here at Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar wherein players from all 35 districts are taking part.

Talking to media during his visit to inspect the venues, Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Khan Wazir said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to inaugurate the games.

He also evaluated the arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the Games besides briefed by Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak about the arrangements in connection with the smooth sailing of the events.

He also met with the visiting players and discussed with them about the facilities. Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak, District Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Barki, and General Secretary of the Asian Press Union Amjad Aziz Malik were also present.

He said it is for the first time that such big sporting events have been planned with 26000 athletes in 32 male and 27 female are taking part. He said the winners and runners-up will be awarded with handsome cash prizes besides being awarded with monthly stipend to the medalists and top three position holders.

He said KP U21 Games will be organizing in three different phases – at Tehsil, District and Regional levels and currently in the second phase a total of 7000 athletes are taking part in 13 male and 10 female Games.

Earlier, he also visited all the venues and inspected the venues, discuss facilities with players and directed DG sports to ensure due facilities to the players. The events have already kicked off wherein Mardan, Bannu and Hazara secured their matches in the women hockey played at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium Peshawar.

The first match was played between Malakand Division and Mardan Division in which Mardan easily defeated Malakand 4-0. Mardan scored the first goal in the 7th minute, the second goal in the 44th, third 56th and fourth goals in the 57th minute, while the second match was played between Kohat Division and Bannu Division. Kohat won the match by 1-0. The third match was played by Hazara Division and DI Khan Division which was won Hazara Division at 4-0. DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Sports Female Games Rasheda Ghaznavi were also present.

In the Women Handball played at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Mardan, Malakand, Mardan and Hazara secured victories. In the first Malakand Division defeated Kohat Division by 5-1 while in the second match Mardan Division easily defeated DI Khan by 11-0 and in the last match Hazara Division recorded victory against Bannu by 4-1.

Besides women baseball and handball, the competitions of Taekwondo, Judo were also started in which all the divisional teams are taking part. In Judo -44kg weight category, Malakand and Hazara reached the finals while Hazara and Peshawar raced up to the semi-final in -48kg weight. Peshawar and Malakand and reached to the final in -52kg weight category while Dera Ismail Khan and Hazara reached to the final of the 53kg weight category. In the -57kg weight category Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, reached to the final 62kg weight. In the Women Tennis Peshawar also reached to the semi-finals. Peshawar defeated Bannu by 2-0, Malakand recorded victory against Kohat.