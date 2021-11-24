KP U21 Games to start from Nov 29, says DG Sports KP

The biggest ever U21 Games involving more than 5000 athletes of all 35 districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be commencing from November 29 here at Peshawar Sports Complex

This was stated by Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak while talking to media men here on Wednesday. Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Regional Sports Officers of all the Regions and Districts Sports Officers of various districts were also present on this occasion.

He said it was decide to hold the Games in parts � in the first phase Men would compete in 10 different Games while the second phase of the seven more Games wherein all the female would take part would be organized later on.

He said it was decided that the Women U21 Games would be organized in December either or before the forthcoming Merged District Tribal Games. He said in the light of the directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa all arrangements have been given final touches in order to hold the Games in appropriate manners.

He said, according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Sports Department is working for the promotion and development of sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that trials have already been conducted and a database of players has been created, however, if shortage of any players in any of the team, the District Sports Officer of the each other 35 districts could field players in 10 different Games.

Prizes will be given to the players under the approved scheme, followed by the monthly stipend will be given to the gold, silver and bronze medalists as per approved budget including Rs.10,000 for the gold medalist, Rs. 8000 for the silver medalists and Rs. 5000 for the bronze medalists.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the only province where 1250 medal winning athletes are being given monthly stipend.

He said"The aim of the government is to attract children towards sports. He said, Murad Khan qualified for the World Karate Championship and currently in United Arbab Emeritus for Asian Karate Championship while players of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had earned good name at the national and international levels."He said that the allocated grant of the sports budget would be spent on the players only. In order to ensure the quality of sports equipment, PCSIR laboratory tests equipment would be provided to the players.

He said no compromise would be made on provision of substandard equipment. He said more than 5000 players would take part in Hockey, Table Tennis, Judo, Karate, Taekwondo, Gymnastics, Wushu, Weightlifting, Wrestling and Basketball while the Women in forthcoming U21 Games in December would participate in athletes, volleyball, netball, tug-of-war, badminton, table tennis and cricket.