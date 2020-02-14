KP U21 Inter-Tehsil Games begin in Charsadda District amidst great fun, tight security

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Tehsil Tangi upset strong Shabqadar Tehsil in the opening match of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Inter-Tehsil Games which got underway at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda amidst great fun and tight security with hundreds of spectators turned up.

KP Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Human Right Barrister Sultan Muhammad was chief guest on this occasion and formally inaugurated the Games which carried 252 players of three contingents from as many Tehsil, incluidng Tehsil Shabqadar, Tehsil Tangai and Tehsil Charsadda.

The athletes are competing in six different Games including Volleyball, Football, Tug of war, Badminton, Kabaddi and Athletic.

DC Charsadda Syed Muhammad Adeel Shah, DPO Irfan Ullah Marwat, DEO Jehangir Khan Kakar, Ex-Chairman Sports and Culture Committee Mian Saeed Jan, Regional Sports Officer (RSO) and former international badminton official Tehsil Ullah Khan, RSO Nowshera Jamshed Baloch, international coach Syed Jaffar Shah, Director Development Naimat Ullah Marwat, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present and witnessed the colourful opening ceremony.

The ceremony in Charsadda was held at the Abdul Wali Khan University Sports Complex and attended by people from different walk of life and the players of all the three contingents from three Tehsils – Shabqadar, Tangi and Charsadda enthusiastically participated.

The ceremony was started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Muhammad Sudas of Al-Muslim School and College, Charsadda, followed by a melodious Naat presented by Habib Khan of Govt High School No. 1 Rajarr Charsadda while school children of Govt High School No. Rajarr and Ghari Hamid Gul. A melodious national song "Tu bi Pakistan Ha Me bi Pakistan Hon" was presented by the kids of Govt High School Ghari Hamid Ullah.

There was a stunning march past on the tone of Frontier Constabulary, Tehsil Shabqadar Forts, followed by a eye-catching gymnastic, PT display and show of martial arts. The Inter-Tehsil Games will continue for two-day. Provincial Minister of Law Sultan Mohammad Khan said in his address that we wish to hold national and international competitions in Charsadda, which is a vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that the youth should also participate fully in sports with education so that their mental and physical development could be the best. He said that the participation of more than 26,000 players will be a new record in U-21 Games wherein the male and female would participate in 32 and 27 disciplines part of the overall Games.

Meanwhile, Inter-Tehsil Games in Khyber District concluded at Jamrud cricket Stadium. The events included volleyball, athletic, wrestling and shooting competitions. The purpose of holding these competitions is to find the best new talent at the Tehsil level.

DC Khyber Mehmood Aslam said that the U21 Games by Directorate of Sports is a great move which will give young players opportunities to show their hidden skills as well as pave the way for them to move forward. He assured full support to the organizing committee and assured the players that best available resources would be utilized to facilitate them during the Games to be held in three different phases – at Tehsil, District, and Regional levels.

It was imperative to provide maximum opportunities for the players for which efforts are underway and the U21 Games will portray a soft image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the rest of the world, he concluded.