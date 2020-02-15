KP U21 Inter-Tehsil Games begins in Swabi District amidst great enthusiasm

Tehsil Swabi and Rajarr to clash in the finals of the tug of war and volleyball event after securing victories against their respective rivals on the opening day of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Inter-Tehsil Games which got underway at Bamkhail Sports Complex amidst great enthusiasm witnessed among the players with hundreds of spectators turned up despite tight security

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Tehsil Swabi and Rajarr to clash in the finals of the tug of war and volleyball event after securing victories against their respective rivals on the opening day of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Inter-Tehsil Games which got underway at Bamkhail Sports Complex amidst great enthusiasm witnessed among the players with hundreds of spectators turned up despite tight security.

Chairman District Development Adviser Committee and Member Provincial Assembly Rangaz Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Games in which 626 male players from four Tehsils comprising Chotta Lahore, Rajarr, Topi and Swabi Tehsil are taking part. Six different games including Football, Volleyball, Tug of War, Kabaddi and Badminton will be part of the event.

Regional Sports Officer Muhammad Tariq Khan, District President of the Athletics Association, Professor Khalid Zaman, Ansar Bacha, General Secretary of the Football Association, GS District Hockey Association Syed Raja, Muhammad Ismail of Badminton, Mohammad Ayaz of volleyball and Shahzad islam of Table Tennis were present.

All the four participating contingent displayed a grand March Past, followed by colourful gymnastic display, karate demonstration and a smart PT show by school children. The opening match of the Tug of War and Volleyball was also played in which Swabi Tehsil defeated Chotta Lahore by 2-1 pull when both the sides tied 1-1.

There were great enthusiasm witnessed between all the participating players and in the opening match of the Vollayball Swabi Tehsil defeated Topi by 3-1 in a thrill-packed encounter, the score was 25-22, 25-27, 25-20 and 25-23.

In the Kabaddi match Rajarr Tehsil defeated Topi by 34-32 score in another tough fight large enjoyed by the capacity crowd present on this occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Chairman DDAC District Swabi and MPA Rangaz Khan lauded directorate of Sports KP for holding such a huge Games in which a total of 26000 players are taking part in 32 male and 27 female Games, organizing in three different phases � at Tehsil, District and Regional level.

He said there is no dearth of talent in Swabi, which has already produced world class players like Junaid Khan, Yasir Shah in cricket, Akhtar, Mushtaq in volleyball and out of two 12 baseball national plahyers, six of them are hailing from District Swabi.

He said that the provincial government has recognized the importance of sports by raising the sports fund from 1.5 billion to 26 billion. He said that the soil of Swabi is fertile with regard to the game and that is why leading players are hailing from this district.

He said that the youth should also participate fully in sports so they could be fit both mentally and physically. He said the government is committed to provide maximum opportunities to the players for which efforts are underway. The U21 Games will portray a soft image of KP to the rest of world, he concluded.