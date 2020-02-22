KP U21 Peshawar Inter-Tehsil Games begins amidst great fun

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Peshawar Inter-Tehsil Games carrying 420 athletes got under way here at Qayyum Sports Complex amidst great fun and enthusiasm witnessed.

Former World Champion Qamar Zaman was the chief guest on this occasion. Deputy Director Sports Aziz Ullah Jan, Regional Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch, former international athlete Habib Ur Rehman, former Pakistan volleyball team coach Khalid Waqar, District Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Burki, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present during the colourful opening cermeony.

Karate gold medalist of the 13th SAF Games Murad Ali led the five Tehsils contingents of 420 players from Pishtakhara, Shalum, Matra, Chamkani, Matra, and Peshawar City Tehsil are taking part in six different game including football, athletics, tug of war, badminton, volleyball and kabaddi.

Speaking on this occasion, former World Champion Qamar Zaman lauded Directorate General Sports KP for initiating such a big level Games that involved almost 26000 athletes in 32 male and 27 female Games.

He said introducing Games at Tehsil level would help in brining new faces to the main pool of selection. He said it was golden opportunities for the players, hailing from all 127 Tehsils part of the Games from 35 districts and 7 regions to reach to the national and international levels.

Qamar Zaman underscored the efforts of the govt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by involving such a good numbers of youth in healthy sports activities. He said such Games are a platform for the upcoming youngsters to come and show their skills. Qamar Zaman also advised the players to continue your hard work because with out hard work no one can achieve name and fame at national and international levels.

Qamar Zaman said, it is a very proud moment to see KP players represented the national teams as a result of the serial of U23 and now U21 Games wherein the players have been given cash incentives, sports scholarship, and monthly stipend of Rs. 30,000, Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 10,000 for gold, silver and bronze medalists.

Earlier, the ceremony was started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Qari Muhammad Osama, followed by national anthem and national song presented school kids along with all the participating athletes.

The players also took part in a smart March Past with their vociferous responses, shouting, slogans and some of them also performed dances as well on the tones of on the tones of local drums (dolls) surna (pipe) on this occasion.

A total of 420 players, 84 players from each Tehsil of a total of five Tehsils are taking part in two-day Games including Kabaddi, Tug of War, Badminton, Volleyball, Athletic, Football.