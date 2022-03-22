KP U21 Women Games begins amidst tight security

The biggest and mega Women U21 Inter-District Games, carrying more than 3000 athletes of all 35 districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in seven different disciplines got underway amidst tight security, great fun and enthusiasm

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :The biggest and mega Women U21 Inter-District Games, carrying more than 3000 athletes of all 35 districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in seven different disciplines got underway amidst tight security, great fun and enthusiasm.

MPA Ayesha Bano, MPA Rabia Basri formally inaugurated the Games in a colourful opening ceremony. Secretary Sports Amir Sultan Tareen, Director Sports KP Khalid Khan, Director Female Games Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Sports Marged Area Pir Abdullah Khan, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Development Saleem Raza, AD Games Zakir Ullah, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Jaffer Shah and other personalities were also present.

MPA Ayesha Bano announced the opening of the Games by releasing pigeons and balloons in the air.

Peshawar Sports Complex was decorated with various placards and banners. Number of players and officials attended the opening ceremony, bands took part in the march past.

Asian Boxing bronze medalist Hadia Kamal, who recently represented Pakistan in Asian Boxing Championship held in Jordan and won a bronze medal, carried the national flag during the Games.

Speaking on this occasion, MPA Ayseha Bano said that the government is providing opportunities to men as well as women to excel in every field. Winning and losing is part of the game, it will not be the last competition, everyone should work together for the promotion and development of sports, she said.

Secretary Sports KP Amir Sultan Tareen in his address said that we would try our best to complete the ongoing schemes of ADP as soon as possible. He said the government has already increased sports ADP to Rs. 6.5 billion and would utilize all possible resources for the promotion and development of sports in the province.

He said a cricket event will be played at Bamkhel Sports Complex, Swabi and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser will grace the occasion as chief guest. Arrangements have already been made in the Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda, Girls College Dargai, Mardan and Peshawar Sports Complex and hopefully the players would not feel any difficulties whatsoever during the Games.