KP U23 Inter-Region Games, Mardan wins Cricket, Kohat claims Taekwondo trophy

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) In the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-23 Inter-Region Taekwondo competitions, Kohat won the first position with five gold medals and took the general trophy here at Peshawar sports Complex on Friday.

On this occasion, Advisor to Chief Minister Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhr Jahan was the chief guest who presented the medals to the players. He was accompanied by DG Sports Abdul Nasir, Director Operations Azizullah, Deputy Director Operations Jamshed Baloch, Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan, Assistant Director Accountant Shah Faisal Khan, Chairman Taekwondo Association Ilyas Afridi and other dignitaries were present.

At the Sports Arena Peshawar Sports Complex, Kohat won five gold, three silver and four bronze medals and secured the first position. Swat came second with five gold, one silver and four bronze medals. Dera Ismail Khan came third with two gold, three silver and two bronze medals. The Regional Games Men's cricket competition was won by the Mardan region. Bannu was defeated by five wickets in the final.

Bannu won the toss and decided to bat first and the entire team was bowled out for 125 runs in the allotted twenty overs.

Saeed on behalf of Bannu made 31 with three boundaries and two sixes, Shahid scored 25 runs with four boundaries and Manoor scored 23 runs with three boundaries. On behalf of Mardan, Bilal Raza got four wickets and Khan Zeb three wickets. Moaz Khal, Hamza and Moaz Habib got one wicket each. Uzair scored 38, Ishaq 28 and Salman Azam scored 19 runs. Abuzar and Abdul Muhab got one player out for Bannu.

The talented male players from the association showed great performance and won the gold medals and bagged the trophy. The Bannu players also showed great skill and determination and won the runners-up trophy with the silver medal. Director Hayatabad Sports Complex Nimatullah distributed trophies among the players. International badminton player Murad Ali also presented the medals to the players along with Amjad Ali Secretary KP Badminton Association, Nadeem Khan, Kashif Nawaz Malik Faraz Rehman and Hayatullah were also present.