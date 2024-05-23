Open Menu

KP U23 Inter-Region Games To Start From May 28

Muhammad Rameez Published May 23, 2024 | 08:13 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U23 Inter-Region Games would be commencing from May 28, 2023 here under the aegis of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar

Under the special instructions of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Fakhar Jahan, U23 Games are being organized in which 1848 male and female players from all over the province are participating.

A total of 11 male and eight female players would participate in different sports at different venues including Peshawar, University of Peshawar Grounds, Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charasadda, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, Peshawar education board Grounds.

The Men Games including Badminton, Squash, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Cricket, Handball, Karate, Athletics, Football, Hockey, Throwball and Taekwondo wherein 1078 male players will vie for the top honor while in female games under the supervision of Additional DG Sports Rashida Ghaznavi, a total 770 female players would compete in 8 different games comprising Badminton, Squash, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Cricket, Judo, Athletics, Hockey and Taekwondo.

Athletics Competition would be played at Kohat Sports Complex, Football Competition at Tahamas Football Ground, Peshawar, Hockey Competition at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, Throw Ball Competition at University of Peshawar Ground, Taekwondo Competition, Women Badminton, Table Tennis Volleyball, Judo and Hockey competitions will be held at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Squash competitions at Peshawar Sports Complex, cricket competitions at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Peshawar, Athletics and Taekwondo competitions will be held at Peshawar Education Board Ground.

