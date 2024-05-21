KP U23 Regional Games: Peshawar Region Men, Women Trials tomorrow: Kashif Farhan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) In connection with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U23 Regional Games, Peshawar Region Women Trials will be held on Wednesday at Peshawar Sports Complex in which women from districts Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber, Nowshera and Peshawar District would participate.

This was stated by Kashif Farhan, Regional Sports Officer Peshawar while talking to media men here on Tuesday. He said all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the trials have been completed well in time and the trials would be held in a conducive atmosphere.

According to Regional Sports Officer Peshawar Kashif Farman, U23 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regional Games under the management of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced the trial schedule for the selection of teams from Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand and Khyber on May 23 will be held at different places in Peshawar to prepare various sports teams for the U-23 Games. The U-23 Games will start from May 28.

He said the cut off date for the player is June 1, 2001 and players born after the said date would be eligible for the trials to participate in different Games. Players have been advised to bring Form B and National Identity Card to verify their age group. For cricket, the trials were held at Muazullah Khan Cricket academy Peshawar Sports Complex, while for football at Tahmas Football Stadium, Athletics trials would be held at Hayatabad Sports Complex at 10.

00 in the morning.

The selection of volleyball, badminton, squash, table tennis, karate and taekwondo players will be held at Peshawar Sports Complex Qayyum Stadium at 3.00 in the afternoon. Throwball trials will be held on the same day on May 23.

The football trials would be held at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium at 3.00 p.m. The players selected in these trials will be provided kit, shoes and TA/DA by the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whereas no TA and DA will be given during the trials.

The women's trials of various games would be held on May 22 in the morning at 10.00. Cricket trials would be held at Mazallah Khan Cricket Academy, Peshawar Sports Complex, Athletic trials at Hayatabad Sports in the morning at 10.00 a.m, Volleyball trials would be held at Peshawar Sports Complex PSB Coaching Center at 10.00 am, Badminton Trials at Wood Hall Peshawar Sports Complex 10.00 a.m, Table Tennis Peshawar Sports Complex Arena Hall, Judo at Peshawar Sports Complex at 10.00 a.m, Taekwondo at Peshawar Sports Complex and Hockey Women Trials would be held at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium at 10.00 a.m.