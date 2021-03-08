KP upset defending champion Punjab in National Women Futsal opener

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa upset defending Champion in the opening match of the National Women Futsal Championship coinciding with the celebration of the International Women's Day at Qayyum sports Complex on Monday.

President Pakistan Futsal Federation Women Wing Dr. Afshan Malik, Director Sports Women Games Rashida Ghaznavi jointly inaugurated the National Futsal Championship and International Women Day celebration in a colourful opening ceremony.

President Pakistan Futsal Federation Sardar Ali Kakar, Chairman KP Futsal Association Waji Ul Hassan, representative of the World Futsal Federation Adnan Malik, Assistant Director Nazia Zakia, Deputy Director Youth Arshad Hussain and Aziz Ullah Khan, Secretary KP Futsal Association Moeen Uddin, Women Wing Member and qualified Futsal Technical Official Sana Liaqat were also present.

The opening ceremony was started with the recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by the National Anthem and Team March Past on the tones of the bands of historical Lady Griffith and Govt Girls College Charsadda. The performance of the bands enthralled the sitting spectators with the melodious tones during the teams March Past.

Both Afshan Malik and Rashida Ghaznavi formally inaugurated the Championship by cutting the type.

The women teams comprising Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan Police, Pakistan Railways, Success Islamabad, Capital Development Authority and host Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pink and KP Green were taking part in championship.

Along with Championship matches, other colourful events in connection with the International Women Day celebration, part of the Championship including band display, musical chair, sack race, 100m race, March Past etc.

Students from school, colleges and university, members of the faculties, teaching staff were also invited to participate in the event.

Earlier, in the 100 sprint race Musarat Shaheen of Punjab won first position, followed by Noreen Khan of Gilgit-Baltistan, and Nayub of Punjab got third position. In the Sank Race Rabia Hassan of KP won first position, followed by Rukhsana Aman of Pakistan Police and Raina Nawaz of Peshawar got second and third position respectively. In the Musical Chair Aqsa of Pakistan Police won first position, followed by Sonia of Balochistan got second position and Sumaria of The Success got third position. In the Tug of War City Gulbahar won first position, followed by GGC Nahaqi. In the Kabaddi event City Gulbahar A beat Team B by 32-24 points. Dr. Afshan, Director General Sports KP and Miss Rashida Ghaznazi gave away trophies and medals to the position holders. The 12 teams have been divided in two groups and two teams of each group would qualify for the semi-finals.