KP upset Punjab in National Junior U16 Games Hockey Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Punjab while Balochistan defeated Islamabad in the Under-16 National Junior Hockey Championship matches played here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on Monday.

The first match of the ongoing Championship was played between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab-B. The match was won by four goals, Usman scored three goals while Saad Ahmad scored one goal for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. So Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the match by 4-0.

Sports Director General Asfandyar Khan Khattak was the chief guest on the occasion. Olympian Manzoor Jr., Olympian Khalid Hameed, Provincial Hockey Association President Syed Zahir Shah, Secretary Hidayat Ullah, Coaches Yasir islam, Zia Ullah Banuri and other personalities were present.

The second match of the Championship was played between Balochistan and Islamabad teams in which Balochistan defeated Islamabad by 2-0. Muhammad Younis and Abdullah scored goals for Balochistan.