KP win overall trophy, Punjab take second position in 29th Person with Different Abilities Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa clinched the overall trophy and Punjab took second position in the 29th Person with Different Abilities Games, which concluded here at Peshawar sports Complex on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt. Khalid Mahmood, Deputy Director Prime Minister Secretariat Islamabad Adil Saeed Safi, Director Youth Saleem Jan Marwat, Additional Deputy Commissioner Khyber Naveed Akbar, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Female Games Miss Rasheeda Ghaznavi graced the occasion as guest and distributed medals, trophies and cash prizes among the position holders of the Games organized by Directorate Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won overall first position, followed by Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan recorded third position. Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt (retd) Khalid Mahmood distributed prizes among the players alongwith Deputy Secretary Adil Safi, Director Youth Saleem Jan Marwat, Additional Deputy Commissioner Khyber Naveed Akbar, Director Operations Syed Saqlain Shah.

In the Women's Wheelchair Cricket final Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Punjab by 23 runs. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the toss and elected to bat first by scoring 70 runs. In reply Punjab restricted to 47 runs and thus KP won the match by 23 runs.

In the Tug-of-War final, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Gilgit-Baltistan 2-1 to win the gold medal. In blind cricket, Peshawar defeated Attock by six wickets. OP Peshawar Altaf won gold and Zabihullah of PCP Peshawar won silver. Zainab Barkat of PCP won the women's category and Zainab Noor of Abbottabad came second. Dawood Shah of Dir won, Faisal of Swabi bagged the second position. Gulshan of ARPD bagged the first position and Komal of Sunshine Islamabad bagged the second position in powerlifting 55kg, Gul Shan won gold medal and Iqra got silver medal, Fahad of SLF Peshawar won the badminton standing competition, Lucky's Sheharyar got second position.

Similarly, in badminton wheelchair badminton, Shoaib of Punjab got first position and Shah Faisal of Lakki Marwat got second position. Allahuddin won the bocce trophy and Bilal got runners up. In 4th category Badminton Asif of SWOK won the gold medal while Sabir of PSPD won silver medal. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Archery Club organized the Archery Competition. A total of 20 players took part in the Archery competitions.

Husna Bagum bagged the first position while Zahra bagged the second position in Women Archery. Abdullah of ARPD and Shamsuddin of ARPD bagged the first and second positions respectively in the standing tennis competitions of table tennis.

In the same competition, wheelchair SC One Pedo Peshawar Inamullah won the gold medal. Peshawar's Khabeeb was in second position. Shakeel of Mardan won the 100m wheelchair race while Sher Khan of Mardan came second. Iqra of Islamabad won the women's 100m wheelchair race. Zainab of Abbottabad won a silver medal. The CP-1 race was won by Zohaib of Gilgit-Baltistan while Fahad of SIF Peshawar was in second position. Shehar Yar of MS Lahore came second. Noor Zaman of Kohat won gold and Abdullah of Peshawar won silver in Dwarf One. Ramzan Bhatti of PSR Lahore won the Brave One race. In second place, Farmanuddin of Bajaur and Umair of Mardan bagged the first and second positions respectively in the crutches category race. Bilal won the silver medal. Zahidullah of Mardan won in the standing category freestyle discus throw while Anwar Farid of PCP came second in the standing discus throw. Kamran got the second position.

Similarly, Ataullah of Sadda Dir won in a wheelchair. Abrar of Bannu remained runners-up. In short put Mushtaq of Shawar was first and Sanaullah of Upper Dir was second. Ehsanullah of Chitral won in Standing One. Rafiullah of Nowshera was runner-up but Peshawar remained perfect.