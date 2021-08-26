KP wins 5th National Soccer Futsal Championship title

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa upset Balochistan Red team in a thrilling final on penalty shoot-out and clinched the trophy of the 5th National Men Soccer Futsal Championship played here at the PSB Coaching Centre, Ayub sports Complex on Thursday.

Spirited KP faced tough resistance at the hands of strong Baluchistan Red team in the final stretched to sudden death penalty shoot-out. The two teams leveled 5-5 in the stipulated 50-minute time. After 5-5 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Red were also tied even in the 15-minute extra-time. To decide the fate of the final the two teams were awarded five penalty kicks each on which each of the team scored three goals, thus leveling 8-8 at the end.

The match was later on decided on a sudden penalty shoot-out wherein KP won the match by 9-8 and marched into a deserving victory. The players of KP have exhibited classic and attacking displays throughout the championship and recorded some key victories in the Group-A against Punjab, The Success, Islamabad, Police and AJK.

KP team comprising Haris Ahmad, Suhaib Afridi, Hamza Durrani, Sana Ullah, Usama, Haseeb and Haris Mehmood played like a rock and did not give much time to strong Balochistan team, who also have support of the local spectators.

The final match started on fast tempo and soon Balochistan Red slammed two quick goals on the field attempt when Shahid Khan and Ishtiaq Lal netted fine goals to get two zero lead against KP.

After conceding two goals, KP also managed their position with a flair distribution of ball, first Haris Ahmad slammed in a beautiful goal and later on Suhaib found the equalizer on the field attempt.

When the two teams tied the tally 2-2, this time again Balochistan, having support of cheering spectators took a penalty through Izaat Ullah while Habib Pathan scored the fourth and fifth goal to make the tally 5-2.

It was a matter of great concern for KP who with a short-passes and attacking approach succeeded in leveling the tally 5-5 when Hamza Durrani, substitute Sana Ulah and Usama scored one goal each on the field attempt in the second session.

The team of Balochistan including Shahid Khan, Istiaq Laal, Izaat Ullah, Habib Pathan, Riaz Ahmad, Abdul Razzaq, Irfan played well and tried their hard to get any lead but they were failed and thus both the teams were awarded five each penalty kicks on which both KP and Balochistan Red scored three goals each while two attempts of the each team was intercepted by the goal-keepers of KP and Balochistan.

To decide the fate of the match both the teams were stretched to sudden death penalty shoot-out and thus KP recorded 9-8 win.

At the end of the final match the chief guest Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs gave away medals, trophies and cash prizes to the winners Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and runners-up team Balochistan.

KR Department, Balochistan White defeated AJK by 4-2 to win third position while Punjab was awarded the fair-play trophy.

President Pakistan Futsal Federation thanked the minister for extended all out support in holding the championship.

In his speech, Balochistan Sports Minister Abdul Razaq Hazara said that through such events they want to give a message of peace to the rest of the world. He said peace has been restored in Balochistan and that is why most of the national events were coming to Balochistan.

He said Balochistan Chief Minister has recently inaugurated a mega project carrying 33 international standard facilities for all Olympic games. He said they have developed 20 different grounds of Futsal in the province and more and more players are coming to the thrilling game Futsal. He thanked Pakistan Futsal Federation for holding the national event in Balochistan and assured that an international Futsal Championship would be organized in October this year in Gwadar City wherein international teams would be invited.