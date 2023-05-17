KP wins bronze medal in Men Team Trials Cycling in 34th National Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed the bronze medal in the Men's Team Trials Cycling event of the 34th National Games, being played at Cycling Velodrome, Lahore on Wednesday.

This is their second win after securing the bronze medal in Women's Badminton.

Pakistan Army won the gold medal, Pakistan WAPDA came second with the silver medal while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan Railways respectively bagged the third position. In connection with the national games, KP won the brown medal in the 50km Time Trial event.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team consisted of Sajid Ali, Umar Farooq, Khaizar Hayat, Yusuf, Shah Faisal and Khunoon.

Sajid Ali showed his skills by playing better on the first day.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary KP Cycling Association Nasir Mohmand said, "Provincial Cycling Association has shown good sportsmanship." Despite training only for a few days, the players gave an excellent performance, he added.

Mohmand informed that cycling academies would be built in Peshawar and Hazara, where male and female athletes would be trained on modern lines. He also stressed that there was enormous cycling talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.