KP wins Inter-Provincial U17 Football title as CM announces Rs 0.5mln cash prize

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday announced Rs 0.5 million for the victorious team of winning Inter-Provincial Under-17 Football Championship organized jointly by Govt of Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan sports board at Astor.

The announcement in this connection was made by Secretary Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when he received the team after arrival at the Peshawar Sports Complex. Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Development Saleem Raza, Chief Coach Shafqat Ullah, Administrator Games Syed Jaffar Shah, team coach Faisal Javed, football coach Jamshed Khan, coaches of other Games, official, players were also present.

Secretary Sports conveyed the greeting of the CM besides announcing Rs 0.5 million on his behalf as cash reward for the team. He said, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very happy, the way the team played the Championship and defeated strong team of other provinces including AJK, Islamabad and host Gilgit-Baltistan before reaching the final against the strong Sindh team, he said.

Each of the team members of the KP U17 Football team were garlanded besides showering rose petals, appreciating the team performance of defeating strong teams like Punjab, Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, host Gilgit-Baltistan and in the final defeated Sindh team by 2-1 in a thrilling final.

Right winger Jawad scored the first goal for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 26th minute of the first half and KP's Shahrooz scored the second goal to make the tally 2-0. Raees scored in the dying moments for Sindh to reduce the margin 2-1.

Secretary Sports Abid Majeed and DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak also congratulated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team coach Faisal Javed and team manager Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Jaffar Shah for their excellent performance.

In the first semi-final, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Punjab 2-1 while Sindh defeated Balochistan by 3-2 to reach the final and in the final KP recorded a vital victory against Sindh by 2-1. Earlier, the winning team was given a warm welcome on arrival.

Abid Majeed said that only the best players would emerge and that is why KP team recorded victory in the six team's battle. He also appreciated the coach and team players for the outstanding performance. He expressed the hope that the players would shine the name of the country and the nation at the international level. He said more such opportunities would continue to come. They will have to come forward to show their abilities, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed concluded.