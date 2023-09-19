KP wins record 22 medals in McDonald Inter-School Swimming Championship

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team claimed a record 22 medals in the McDonald Inter-School Swimming Championship recently held in Gaddafi Stadium Swimming Pool, Lahore, international qualified FINA coach Mobeen Khan Khalil told media men here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team claimed a record 22 medals in the McDonald Inter-School Swimming Championship recently held in Gaddafi Stadium Swimming Pool, Lahore, international qualified FINA coach Mobeen Khan Khalil told media men here on Tuesday.

The team claimed four gold medals as many silver and 14 bronze medals in the two-day Championship wherein teams from other provinces actively participated. Like every year, this year, Director General sports Capt. (Retd) Khalid Mehmood extended both final and moral support to the team, Mobeen Khan said.

He said the coach Saleem Akhtar made a great effort with the team during practice sessions at the Adil Khan Swimming Pool, Qayyum Sports Complex and the players have given outstanding performances by winning a record 22 medals including four gold medals, four silver medals and 14 bronze medals.

He disclosed that Mian Saman in the U10 took silver medal, Azlan Jarjis bronze medal in the same category, Azmat Mehmood won bronze medal in the U12, Zulqifal took three medals, one silver and two bronze medals in the U12 category, Fizaz Akhtar got three gold medal in the U10 category, Nasir took two gold medals and three bronze medals in the U12 category, Shaheer Afzal took one silver and two bronze medals in the U14 category, Hamad Akhtar took one silver medal and two bronze medals in the U14 category, Abdur Rehman took two bronze medals and Shasawar got one bronze medal in the U16 category.

Thus Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team claimed 22 medals which is a record.

Talking to media men, Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appreciated the team for their matchless result in the Inter-School Swimming Championship sponsored by McDonald. He assured the upcoming swimmers that soon the Adil Khan Swimming Pool would be made an all-weather Swimming Pool.

He also appreciated coach Saleem Akhtar for his hard-working efforts with the boys who gave a superb performance. The boys did hard work and thus got the best result. He said that the medal winners would be given cash incentives as well besides excellent coaching and training so that in future they would be able to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National Junior and National Senior Swimming Championships.

It is worth mentioning here that due to the non-availability of the all-weather swimming pool, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team failed to take part in the 34th National Games and due to swimming medals by the Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lot the overall trophy in the Games and Sindh got the trophy with just a gold medal difference because of their swimming medals.