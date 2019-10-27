KP women football trials at City Gulbahar Girls College on Oct 30-31: Najma Qazi

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The trials to select Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Football team will be held on at the ground of the City Girls College Gulbahar on October 30-31 here.

This was stated by Najma Qazi, daughter of former hockey Olympian of 1968 Olympic Qazi Salahuddin while talking to APP here on Sunday.

Najma Qazi said that all arrangements in this connection have already been completed to hold the trials and girls from across the province including merged tribal areas have been asked to appear in the trials to select a strong KP women football team for the forthcoming 33rd National Games to be scheduled from November 10-15, 2019 here.

Flanked by former Secretary of the KP Football Association and former international footballer Basit Kamal, Najma Qazi said that they would short-list 25 probables in the first phase and among them a final team of 18 players would be finalized on November 8, a day before the commencement of the 33rd National Games in Peshawar.

She said trials and camps of the other female games have already been completed but due to last inclusion of the male and female football teams by the officials of the Normalization Committee announced by World governed body FIFA to include football in the National Games they are now taking the trials on October 30-31.

She said KP has good seeding as far performance of the women football players are concerned but let see what way the wind blow because of the shorter time for selection and camping of both women and men teams.

The trials would start on October 30 at 10.00 am and would continue up till 4.00 p.m before short-listing the players, followed by another session would be organized on October 31, 2019 in the same time. The trials, she said, it open for all and players from the merged tribal areas and all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will come and participate.

She also advised the female players to bring along with two passport size photos, form-B or copy of ID card and domicile. Najma Qazi said that equal opportunities would be given to the female players of merged tribal districts. She said football coach of the Directorate of sports along with Basit Kamal would monitor the performance of the players before short-listing them for the camp for eight days.