KP Women, Men Football Teams To Visit Argentina In August

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 11, 2023 | 06:43 PM

The women and men's football teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would go to Argentina in August on a one-month tour along with team coaches and officials, said former international football player and sports promoter Shahid Khan while talking to the media here on Saturday

Shahid Khan Shinwari further said that he held meetings with the Ambassador of Argentina to Pakistan Leopoldo Francisco Sahores in which he invited the KP football Women and Men's teams along with the leading delegation to Argentina.

This visit will last for one month. The selected team of KP would participate in club football as well during their one-month-long stay for which the ambassador promised to extend all support to the teams and officials.

He said there will be 35 to 40 members' teams' delegations including coaching and trainers so that in every field of the game expertise could be utilized. He said the famous coaches of Argentina would provide training to the players of the KP football team and then matches will be held with Argentine clubs for 20 days.

He said that before the tour, a camp would be set up in Peshawar for the selection of the best teams He said the coaches and trainers would also be coming to Pakistan to provide training and coaching session to the local coaches to promote football in Pakistan. He said the Argentinian coaches would visit Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta.

In response to a question, former national football player Shahid Khan Shinwari said that the Pakistan Olympic Association and the Pakistan Football Federation would work together to make joint efforts for this tour.

"It is hoped that the Pakistan Olympic Association and Pakistan Football Federation will fully cooperate with us in this regard and meetings will also be held very soon to prepare a plan for the tour to Argentina," he added.

