KP Women Senior Squash Championship begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Senior Squash Championship got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday.

Former World Squash Champion Qamar Zaman was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. Directror Blue Tone Squash academy and Executive Member KP Squash Association Wazir Gul, Secretary KP Squash Mansoor Zaman, Executive Member Fazal Khalil, Chief Referee Adil Faqir, Chief Organiser Munawar Zaman, Squash Coach Muhammad Waseem, Squash Officials, players and large number of spectators were also present.

In the opening match promising Sana Bahadur defeated Sadia Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-6 and 11-9, Maleeha Shah beat Hameeza 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-7 and 11-9, Wajeeha Altaf recorded victory against Yusra Riaz from Charssadda by 3-1, the score was 11-9, 8-11, 11-8 and 11-9.

Zarlish Safdar beat Bilqees by 3-1, the score was 10-12, 11-9, 11-8, 11-5, Kainat Amir beat Hifsa Yousaf by 3-0, Sehrish Ali beat Naheed by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-9, Husna beat Hafsa Umar of Risalpur, District Nowshera by 3-1, the score was 10-12, 12-10, 11-9 and 11-7. Zohra Abdullah beat Hafsa Malik by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-6, Manahil Aqeel beat Maneesha by 3-2, the score was 10-12, 5-11, 11-8, 11-7 and 11-7 in a thrilling five sets battle.

In the other matches Mahnoor Ali beat Maryam of Charssadda by 3-1, the score was 11-9, 7-11, 11-9 and 11-9, Namesha beat Romaisa by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-6 and 11-6, Sunzil Safdar beat Youmna Afridi by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-7 and 11-9, Mehwish Ali beat Aqsa Zahid by 3-0, Shaneela outclassed Neha by 3-0, Haya beat Ronaq Saleem by 3-0 and Umme Kulsoom beat Zara by 3-0.