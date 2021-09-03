PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women's Martial Arts Training Camp on Friday got underway at Batta Kundi Rest House in Naran Valley with the participation of women karate and jujitsu players from across the province.

The camp was inaugurated by the administrator of the Hayatabad sports Complex and Directorate General Karate Coach Shah Faisal. He was accompanied by Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jujitsu Association Tehseen Ullah Khan, Directorate of Sports Female Coach Nazia Ali and other dignitaries.

The camp was hosted by KP Jujitsu Association with the collaboration of the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs Khyber Pakistan.

Members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jujitsu Women's Association were also present.

The camp started at Youth Hostel Batta Kundi, Naran.

The camp will continue for three days with the participation of women athletes from different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In the training camp, the players are being taught the basic techniques of karate and jujitsu in two different sessions – morning and evening. The training camp will continue for three days.