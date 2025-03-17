The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa women's lacrosse team, which recently won the Okinawa Open Lacrosse Championship in Japan, met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor House here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa women's lacrosse team, which recently won the Okinawa Open Lacrosse Championship in Japan, met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor House here on Monday.

The five-member team included Captain Gul Pari, along with Momina Tariq, Laiba Rasheed, Sughra Sattar, and Muqaddas Tariq.

During the meeting, the players informed the Governor about their efforts to promote lacrosse game in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the country. They also urged for the sport to be officially recognized at the national level.

Sharing details of their triumph, the team revealed that 12 teams participated in the championship, and they competed independently without official support.

After facing five teams, they secured victory in the final by defeating South Korea, claiming the championship title.

The players also requested the Governor's assistance in participating in the upcoming Asia Lacrosse Tournament in Saudi Arabia, scheduled for October.

Governor Kundi congratulated the team on their remarkable achievement, emphasizing that their victory was a testament to the talent and dedication of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's female athletes. He said that this success serves as an inspiration for young women across the province, encouraging greater participation in sports.