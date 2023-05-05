UrduPoint.com

KP Wrestling Trials For National Games On May 6

Muhammad Rameez Published May 05, 2023 | 06:30 PM

KP Wrestling trials for National Games on May 6

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The trials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wrestling team for the forthcoming 34th National Games will be held on May 6 at Zahid Wrestling Club Pir Bala, Warsak Road.

After the team selection, a training camp would be held at the same venue, Secretary KP Wrestling Association Niamat Ullah Khan told media men on Friday.

According to Provincial Wrestling Association Secretary Nimatullah, the best team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be selected for the 34th National Games to be held in Quetta. He said, "Our effort will be to form a team consisting of the best players for the National Games."The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team would get a prominent position in the National Games of Quetta, he added.

Related Topics

Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Same May Media Best

Recent Stories

Chinese FM reaches Islamabad to participate in tri ..

Chinese FM reaches Islamabad to participate in trilateral dialogue

5 minutes ago
 US hiring unexpectedly picks up pace, unemployment ..

US hiring unexpectedly picks up pace, unemployment down

12 minutes ago
 High-level Ethiopian officials, business delegatio ..

High-level Ethiopian officials, business delegations arriving in Pakistan on May ..

12 minutes ago
 DC urges health workers to play role for eradicati ..

DC urges health workers to play role for eradicating polio

12 minutes ago
 NICVD Chest Pain Unit to be establish in Taluka Ho ..

NICVD Chest Pain Unit to be establish in Taluka Hospital Kashmore

12 minutes ago
 Youth play significant role in fostering Pakistan- ..

Youth play significant role in fostering Pakistan-Kazakhstan relations: Envoy

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.