KP Wrestling trials for National Games on May 6

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The trials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wrestling team for the forthcoming 34th National Games will be held on May 6 at Zahid Wrestling Club Pir Bala, Warsak Road.

After the team selection, a training camp would be held at the same venue, Secretary KP Wrestling Association Niamat Ullah Khan told media men on Friday.

According to Provincial Wrestling Association Secretary Nimatullah, the best team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be selected for the 34th National Games to be held in Quetta. He said, "Our effort will be to form a team consisting of the best players for the National Games."The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team would get a prominent position in the National Games of Quetta, he added.