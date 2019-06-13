KP Wushu trials for National Championship in Quetta on June 25

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 7 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :A trials to select Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wushu team for the forthcoming National Championship will be organized on June 25, 2019 here at Qayyum sports Complex.

This was stated by Secretary KP Wushu Association Najum Ullah Safi while talking to APP here on Thursday. He said before the trials a belt Test will also organized on June 15, 2019 at same venue wherein payers from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will participate.

He said to select a strong Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team, players Peshawar, Malakand, Kohat, Bannu, Mardan, Hazara and Dera Ismail Khan would take part. He said the camp in this connection has already in progress even in the Holy month of Ramadan as well and out of that camp players would also participate in the trials.

Najum Ullah Safi disclosed that the National Wushu Men and Women Championship would be played from July 25-30, 2019 at Quetta, Balochistan under the aegis of Pakistan Wushu Federation. He said the male players would take part in the following weight category including 52kg, 56kg, 60kg, 65kg, 70kg, 80kg, 85kg and open weight category while the girls players would compete in 48kg, 52kg, 56kg, 60kg, 65kg and 70kg.

Besides participation in different weight categories, the players would also take part in Talo. He disclosed that the Championship is very much important for the players because out of that Championship, the Pakistan Wushu Federation would short-list male and female players for the forthcoming South Asian Games to be held in Katmandu, Nepal in December this year.

