PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Though belated, but in a welcome move the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Affairs Department Thursday put its entire working, services and development initiatives online to streamline affairs and increase accountability and transparency across the board.

This was informed by Additional Secretary sports Hameedullah Khattak while chairing an annual review meeting held here on the directives of the Secretary Captain (Rtd) Mushtaq Ahmed.

The meeting was attended by Director of Youth Affairs Department Irfan Ali Khan among 35 district youth affairs of the province.

He said that all the data the department including human resources, youth centers, addresses of offices, hostels, and development projects had been put online, enabling the department to put its entire functioning in an orderly and organized manner besides putting the sprawled public services for the youth of the province to an effective monitoring system.

In this regard, he said consultative meetings had been arranged with relevant stakeholders including Google Apps for training to enable the youth to get online jobs.

Captain (Rtd) Mushtaq Ahmed, Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs and Sports issued directives to the district youth officers to prepare an annual Calendar for holding various events besides reviewing challenges and problems being faced by the youth in their respective districts.

He directed that the plan should be presented before the next review meeting in order to resolve issues in this regard, if any, timely and ensure the holding of those events on the scheduled time frame.

Additional Secretary Hameedullah Khattak said consultative meetings would be organized for the youth under the supervision of the department in order to make a policy and strategy viable and it could be executed accordingly.

He also underlined the need for the district youth officers to launch awareness-raising sessions in their respective areas and in this regard policy guidelines would be given to them to ensure the participation of maximum youth.

He said such efforts would motivate youth to actively get engaged in the counseling process for the resolution of their problems and farming the next course of action for their betterment.