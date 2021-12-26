UrduPoint.com

KPCTA Organizes Christmas Sports Gala

Muhammad Rameez 9 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 08:20 PM

KPCTA organizes Christmas Sports Gala

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Sunday organized a day-long Christmas Sports Gala. The Sports Gala largely attracted children, youth, families who enthusiastically participated in table tennis, counting, musical chair, hinna, khattak dance performances, musical band, tablo, chakra pe chakra, and musical competitions.

Member Provincial Assembly Wilson was the special guest on the minority seat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) along with Pastor Tariq Mahmood, former members Provincial Assembly, General Secretary of the Pakistan Christian Association of USA James Cyprian and other important personalities were also present.

The Christmas Sports Gala was attended by a large number of Christian communities from Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Landi Kotal, Khyber, Ghalani and Mohmand.

The Christmas Sports Gala included table tennis counting, musical chair, hinna competition, khattak dance performances, musical band competitions, tableaus, chakra pe chakra, music competitions and other competitions wherein it largely enthralled the spectators.

Addressing the gala, Member Provincial Assembly Wilson Wazir said that we are grateful to the Department of Tourism, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Culture and Tourism Authority and others for organising these activities including sports gala and music on the occasion of Christmas for the Christian community.

The event was attended by families including youth from different districts including Peshawar. The ceremony also paid tribute to the victims of the Kohati St. John's Church blast and cut a Christmas cake at the end of the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Tennis Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Music Minority Christmas Provincial Assembly Mardan Nowshera Landi Kotal Sunday Church Christian Event From

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai spreads Christmas cheer with spect ..

Expo 2020 Dubai spreads Christmas cheer with spectacular activities

29 minutes ago
 Ajman Bank, Emirates Development Bank sign MoU on ..

Ajman Bank, Emirates Development Bank sign MoU on credit guarantee for SMEs

1 hour ago
 Al Bithnah Nature and Heritage Trail inaugurated i ..

Al Bithnah Nature and Heritage Trail inaugurated in Fujairah

2 hours ago
 Oman announces two-dose vaccination as entry prere ..

Oman announces two-dose vaccination as entry prerequisite

2 hours ago
 12,997 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

12,997 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 Kateb Maktub reports 516 percent increase in Arab ..

Kateb Maktub reports 516 percent increase in Arab Author profiles

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.