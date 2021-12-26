KPCTA organizes Christmas Sports Gala

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Sunday organized a day-long Christmas Sports Gala. The Sports Gala largely attracted children, youth, families who enthusiastically participated in table tennis, counting, musical chair, hinna, khattak dance performances, musical band, tablo, chakra pe chakra, and musical competitions.

Member Provincial Assembly Wilson was the special guest on the minority seat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) along with Pastor Tariq Mahmood, former members Provincial Assembly, General Secretary of the Pakistan Christian Association of USA James Cyprian and other important personalities were also present.

The Christmas Sports Gala was attended by a large number of Christian communities from Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Landi Kotal, Khyber, Ghalani and Mohmand.

Addressing the gala, Member Provincial Assembly Wilson Wazir said that we are grateful to the Department of Tourism, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Culture and Tourism Authority and others for organising these activities including sports gala and music on the occasion of Christmas for the Christian community.

The event was attended by families including youth from different districts including Peshawar. The ceremony also paid tribute to the victims of the Kohati St. John's Church blast and cut a Christmas cake at the end of the ceremony.