KPCTA to hold 'All Pakistan Cycle Race' in Orakzai

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with KP Cycling Association (KPCA) would arrange 'All Pakistan Cycle Race' in Orakzai tribal district to mark World Tourism Day.

Giving details of the event, KPCTA Project Director Merged Districts, Ishtiaq Khan said that over 45 cyclists would participate in the spectacular event in Orakzai to highlight potential of tribal district as a tourism attraction.

He said that the event would promote tourism, sports and culture and attract tourists to scenic places in merged districts as well.

President KPCA, Nisar Ahmad said the race would start from Bab-e-Orakzai and cyclists from KP, Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab would participate in the event.