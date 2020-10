KPK beat Punjab in National T20 Cup 2nd XI match

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fashioned out thumping 10 wicket win over Southern Punjab in National T20 2nd XI match here on Saturday at Gadaffi stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fashioned out thumping 10 wicket win over Southern Punjab in National T20 2nd XI match here on Saturday at Gadaffi stadium.

Summarised scores, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the toss and bowling.

Southern Punjab 140-8 in 20 overs, Salman Ali 88, 9x4, 5x6, 57 balls, Muhammad Sarwar 3-10, Muhammad Imran 1- 24, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 145-0 in 16.2 overs,Israrullah 71 not out, 8x4, 3x6, 48 balls, Musaddaq Ahmed 62 not out, 7x4, 2x6, 51 balls