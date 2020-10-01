UrduPoint.com
KPK, Central Punjab Register Wins On Opening Day Of Second XI National T20 Cup

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:51 PM

KPK, Central Punjab register wins on opening day of Second XI National T20 Cup

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab won their matches on the opening day of the National T20 Cup for Second XIs here on Thursday at the Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab won their matches on the opening day of the National T20 Cup for Second XIs here on Thursday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Balochistan v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa An unbeaten 119 by Adil Amin set a 48-run victory for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against Balochistan in the first match of the day.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scored 189 for four after they were asked to bat. Adil struck 13 fours and six sixes in his 60-ball knock. Opener Musadiq Ahmed scored 22-ball 34 while wicketkeeper-batsman Rehan Afridi contributed an unbeaten 23 off 21 balls. Taj Wali, left-arm medium fast bowler, took two wickets for 38 runs.

Balochistan were bowled out for 141 as Khalid Usman and Sameen Gul returned two for 24 and two for 32, respectively. Wicketkeeper-batsman Gulraiz Sadaf and Azeem Ghumman, the Balochistan captain, were the notable run getters with 40 not out and 39.

Scores in brief: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 189-4, 20 overs (Adil Amin 119 not out, Musadiq Ahmed 34, Rehan Afridi 23 not out; Taj Wali 2-38) Balochistan 141-10, 20 overs (Gulraiz Safdar 40 not out, Azeem Ghumman 39; Khalid Usman 2-24, Sameen Gul 2-32) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won by 48 runs Central Punjab v Sindh Opener Muhammad Akhlaq's unbeaten 57 helped Central Punjab overhaul Sindh's 129 for eight in 19.

4 overs in the second match of the day.

Akhlaq smashed four fours and three sixes in the 46 balls he faced in his side's four-wicket win. Raza Ali Dar was the other notable performer for Central Punjab as he made 27 runs, hitting three fours during his 32-ball stay. Sindh's Mohammad Umar took three wickets for 23 runs.

Earlier, Sindh tottered to 129 for eight after their captain Fawad Alam elected to bat. One-drop Jahid Ali was the top-scorer in the innings with 23 off 25 balls, while Saad Ali and wicketkeeper-batsman Saifullah Bangash scored 20 off 18 and 20 not out from 11 balls, respectively.

Kamran Afzal took two wickets for 23 runs.

Scores in brief: Sindh 129-8, 20 overs (Jahid Ali 23, Saifullah Bangash 20 not out, Saad Ali 20; Kamran Afzal 2-23)Central Punjab 130-6, 19.4 overs (Muhammad Akhlaq 57 not out, Raza Ali Dar 27; Mohammad Umar 3-23)Central Punjab won by four wickets.

