ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Kashmir Premier League (KPL) on Tuesday announced the icons and marquee players for the inaugural edition of the league.

The KPL is scheduled from May 16 to 27 with all the fixtures taking place at the Muzaffarabad cricket Stadium. The 12-day topflight event will see six outfits locking horns for the top honours. The teams include Muzaffarabad Tigers, Mirpur Royals, Kotli Panthers, Rawalakot Hawks, Bagh Stallions, and Overseas Warriors.

Director Cricket Operations KPL Taimoor Khan told media that flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi would be the icon of Muzaffarabad Tigers while Muhammad Rizwan would be their marquee player.

"Sarfraz Ahmed will be the icon of Overseas Warriors, while Hassan Ali will be representing them as a marquee player.

"Similarly, Fakhar Zaman will be the icon of Rawalakot Hawks, while Emad Wasim will be featuring in the event as their marquee player," he said.

According to Taimoor, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been named as the icon of Kotli Panthers, while Muhammad Hafeez has been included in the team as a marquee player.

"Shoaib Malik will be the icon of Mirpur Royals, while Shaheen Afridi will be their marquee player."He said the KPL was aimed at bringing forth talented players from Azad Jammu and Kashmir. "We hope several talented players will emerge from the league, who will ultimately get the chance to represent Pakistan at the international level," Taimoor added.

He said the KPL would offer a great opportunity to players from AJK to play along with Pakistan's stars cricketers and learn from them.