KPL Clear Players Dues

Muhammad Rameez Published June 27, 2022 | 09:50 PM

KPL clear players dues

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Kashmir Premier League (KPL) on Monday cleared all dues of franchise players of the inaugural season 2021.

The organization has cleared all payments pertaining to player awards and price money for season one which including Man of the Series, Man of the Match awards of all matches (including the final MOTM), Best bowler award, Best fielder, Best wicket keeper of the series and best batsman of the tournament, said a press release.

In the Inaugural season of KPL, Man of the Match in the final and bowler of the tournament was Asif Afridi (Rawalakot Hawks), Zeeshan Ashraf (Muzaffarabad Tigers) was the best batsman of the tournament, Wasim Jr.

(Muzaffarabad Tigers) was the best fielder, Bismillah Khan (Rawalakot Hawks) was the wicketkeeper of the series and Hussain Talat (Rawalakot Hawks) was the man of the series (MVP).

A total of 16 Players were awarded man of the match awards throughout the tournament which included household cricketers like Bismillah Khan, Osama Mir, Shan Masood, Hussain Talat, Zeeshan Ashraf, Haider Ali, Amir Yamin, Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Nasir Nawaz, Kamran Akmal, Shadab Majeed, Kashif Ali, all their price money dues have been cleared by the KPL (Pvt) Ltd.

