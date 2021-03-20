UrduPoint.com
KPL Final Stage Trials Delayed For One Week

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The trials of Kashmir Premier League's (KPL) final stage, which were scheduled to be held on Sunday has been delayed for one week due to expected rains in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

"Rains are likely in different parts of Kashmir by Sunday. These may cause land sliding, causing inconvenience for the players to reach the venue. Hence, it has been decided to delay the trials. Now, these will take place on March 27 at Muzaffarabad cricket Stadium," Director Operations KPL Taimoor Khan said in a statement on Saturday.

According to Taimoor, the decision had been taken to ensure the participation of all the shortlisted players. He said initially it was decided to hold two-day trials but keeping in view the ongoing coronavirus wave these had been reduced to just one day.

"Around 150 players selected from ten districts of Azad Kashmir will participate in the final trials.

The trials will be conducted while adhering to the directions issued by the government," he said.

"Players selected in these trials will be included in the draft pick wherein franchises will select them for their teams," he added.

The KPL is scheduled from May 16 to 27 with all the fixtures taking place at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium. The 12-day topflight event will see six outfits locking horns for the top honours. The teams include Muzaffarabad Tigers, Mirpur Royals, Kotli Panthers, Rawalakot Hawks, Bagh Stallions, and Overseas Warriors. Several Pakistan players including Shahid Khan Afridi, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi will be seen in the action along with Azad Kashmir's promising players.

