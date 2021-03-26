KPL final stage trials on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The trials of Kashmir Premier League's (KPL) final stage will be held on Saturday at Muzaffarabad cricket Stadium.

The trials were earlier scheduled to be held on March 23 but were delayed for one week due to rains forecast in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Director Operations KPL Taimoor Khan in a statement on Friday said Pakistan cricketers including Imran Farhat, fast bowler Salman Irshad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa skipper Usman would take the trials.

He said initially it was decided to hold two-day trials but keeping in view the ongoing coronavirus wave these had been reduced to just one day. "Around 150 players selected from ten districts of Azad Kashmir will appear in the final trials.

The trials will be conducted while adhering to the directions, issued by the government", he said.

He said players selected in these trials would be included in the draft pick wherein franchises would select them for their teams.

The KPL is scheduled from May 16 to 27 with all the fixtures taking place at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium. The 12-day topflight event will see six outfits locking horns for the top honours.

The teams include Muzaffarabad Tigers, Mirpur Royals, Kotli Panthers, Rawalakot Hawks, Bagh Stallions, and Overseas Warriors. Several Pakistan players including Shahid Khan Afridi, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman and Imad Wasim will be seen in the action along with Azad Kashmir's promising players.

/932