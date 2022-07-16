KPL gives peace message to whole world: Mushaal

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, who is the wife of jailed JKLP leader Yasin Malik said that Kashmir Premier League (KPL) gives the peace message to the entire world

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Mushaal Hussein Mullick, who is the wife of jailed JKLP leader Yasin Malik said that Kashmir Premier League (KPL) gives the peace message to the entire world.

Mushaal, , on the opening ceremony of second season of Kashmir Premier league, said that Kashmir Premier League gives the peace message to the whole world. "Kashmiris are peaceful and freedom seekers", she added.

She also appreciated the organizers for having a catchy logo "play with freedom" as this also relates with the Kashmiri movement "Live freely".

The organizers have given soft as well as diplomatic message through this logo to the whole World.

She also suggested to include divided families' youth of IIOJK residing in Azad Kashmir and Pakistan from Srinagar, Sopore, Shopian, Jammu and Pulwama in this league as this will further increase the importance of this league because Kashmiri have their own identity.

There should be a participation of international players as this will give soft message that people are secure not only in scenic valley but in Azad Kashmir also, she said.

Criticising the facist regime, Chairman Peace and Culture Organization said that Kashmiri people are also fighting Indian brutality with great courage.

Kashmiris want freedom and Indian forces have become butchers in Occupied Kashmir, she added.

Yasin Malik has been kept in solitary confinement adding that she said that there is no window in the cell where Yasin Malik is being imprisoned".

She said that I wish I could deliver this shirt to Yasin Malik. I pray for Yasin Malik release from Indian custody then I will give your gift to my husband Yasin Malik, Mushaal added.