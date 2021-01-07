KPL joins hands with Muslim Hands for players' development programme

Kashmir Premier League and Muslim Hands Pakistan (MHP) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a players' development programme in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ):Kashmir Premier League and Muslim Hands Pakistan (MHP) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a players' development programme in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

"We understand that health and education are very important sectors but along with that, you can't ignore the sports' sector. Actually, these three [sectors] are interlinked," President of KPL Arif Malik said at the MoU signing ceremony here.

"It has been decided to pick up five players from each district. We'll support these players and provide them the best training," he added.

According to Arif players from AJK would get an opportunity to play with senior players, which would help them learn and improve their skills.

Syed Javed Gilani of MHP said that the use of modern techniques and methodology was necessary to polish the talent of players. "Our goal is to bring in new talent to the fore. We'll help KPL in its efforts to provide opportunities to the potential AJK players." Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Ali, who had been tasked to identify talented players said: "We will try to hold trials in a transparent manner. There will be no favouritism and the selection will be made purely on merit.

" Commenting on Pakistan's 2-0 loss to New Zealand in the Test series, he said the Kiwis were a tough side in their home condition. However, he said Pakistan coaches needed the vision to enable players to perform in all conditions.

"Pakistan has highly talented players. They've great skills but the selection of players should always be right to achieve the desired results.

"The absence of Babar Azam is also one of the reasons of Pakistan team's defeat in the series," he added.

The representative Kotli Panthers Malik Naveed on the occasion thanked the KPL management for coming up with the idea of holding the event. "It is a commendable initiative, especially when it comes to bringing in players from the rural areas," he added.

He expressed the optimism that in future Pakistan would also get talent from KPL.

The first edition of KPL is scheduled to be held from April 1-10, 2021. Sanctioned by Pakistan Cricket Board and to be played on T-20 format the league will see six outfits clashing for the top honours. The teams include Muzaffarabad Tigers, Mirpur Royals, Kotli Panthers, Rawalakot Hawks, Bagh Stallions and Overseas Warriors.

